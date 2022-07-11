Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED TV Is Less Than $1000 For Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is offering tons of deals on video games, tech, and more. One of its best deals is a low price on a high-end TV so your games will look as beautiful as they play. You can get a Sony Bravia 4K OLED for sub-$1000 right now.

Sony Bravia XR 55" 4K OLED TV $998 (was $1,298) The Sony Bravia XR line boasts a cognitive processor that promises pure blacks and natural colors, integration with Google TV to access streaming services and Alexa for voice-enabled controls, and the Bravia Core streaming tech to watch movies at home. Since it's from Sony, it's also built to work well with PlayStation 5, with 4K/120fps support and low input lag. The 120fps support is especially relevant for PS5s, since many Sony first-party games have gotten VRR support that's optimized for 120hz displays. Most recently, Horizon Forbidden West updated with VRR support. See at Amazon

This price is for the 55" model, but the 65" model is also on sale--currently it's $2199 down from $2499. The 77" model, on the other hand, is not currently on sale. According to Rtings.com, the Sony A80J model is particularly great for playing video games, earning high marks for its low latency, VRR support, and extremely high contrast ratio.

For more deals from Prime Day and other retailers, check out all of our Prime Day deals coverage.