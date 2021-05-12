Destiny 2 Cross-Play RE Village Walkthrough PS5 Restocks Season of the Splicer WoW Community Unpleased PlayStation Days Of Play

Sony Boss Jim Ryan Says PlayStation 5 Production Is "Ramping Up Over The Summer"

The head of Sony Interactive Entertainment expects the overwhelming demand for the console to balance out in the second half of 2021.

By on

1 Comments

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has acknowledged the PlayStation 5's continued absence from store shelves, laying out his plans to fix the shortage as the year progresses.

In an interview with Wired about the new console--which has sold 7.8 million units since March 31 despite the shortage--Ryan spoke about the steps being taken to mitigate the shortfall. "We’re working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation," Ryan says. "We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period."

Click To Unmute
  1. Rarest Mass Effect Moments You Might Not Know About
  2. 11 Minutes of Scarlet Nexus Preview Gameplay
  3. Hilarious Battlefield Bugs & Glitches Compilation
  4. 16 Minutes Of New World Expedition Gameplay
  5. Final Fantasy VIII Gets Heavier With Music Video From Video Game Band Super MadNES
  6. The History Of Battlefield's Destruction
  7. Resident Evil Village's Ending Explained
  8. Mass Effect Lore: Geth And The Quarians
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Rising Storm 2: Vietnam’s Guns
  10. 8 Minutes Of Hood: Outlaws & Legends Gameplay
  11. Animal Crossing Island Games with Persia
  12. Hardcore Difficulty Is Resident Evil Village’s Sweet Spot

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - The Final Preview

The lack of PlayStation 5s on the market has not hurt the console's performance when compared to its predecessor, however. The Wired article mentions that according to Sony, from the November launch to the end of March, PS5 owners have spent 81 percent more time on the console than early PS4 owners did during its first months on the market in 2013-2014. Sony also notes an 11 percent rise in software sales between the PS5 and PS4 in that same period of time.

The PlayStation 5's momentum will only continue with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launching on June 11 and both Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War also on the way. In fact, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst has confirmed 25 first-party PS5 games are in development, with around half of them being entirely new IP.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
Play For All
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)