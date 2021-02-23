Sony Announces PS5 State Of Play To Showcase New Games This Thursday

PlayStation is hosting another State of Play livestream this Thursday, February 25 with a focus on showing off "deep dives" into 10 upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

The broadcast goes live at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET on Twitch and YouTube. Which games will be shown remains unknown, but SIE content communications senior director Sid Shuman took to the PlayStation Blog to clarify that the livestream will include "new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase."

Shuman said that this Thursday's livestream will clock in at around 30-minutes in length. He also said that "PlayStation hardware or business-focused update" won't make an appearance; this State of Play livestream is focused on "great games set to come out in the months ahead."

News of this livestream comes not long after Sony confirmed that the PlayStation VR will get a second iteration, this time with a new controller and single-cord connection design. The company also recently announced that PlayStation-exclusive Days Gone will make its way to PC this spring. PlayStation said more titles could find their way to PC in the near future, too.