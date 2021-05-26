Mass Effect Review Prime Day TV Deals BlizzCon 2021 Cancelled PS Plus June Games Pokemon Release Dates June Games With Gold

Sony AI Subsidiary Is Developing Smarter AI For Gaming

Sony AI is collaborating with Sony Interactive Entertainment to create smarter friends and foes in games.

By on

1 Comments

Sony AI, a division of Sony focused on developing and working with artificial intelligence, is working with Sony Interactive Entertainment to make video game AI smarter. Sony AI was established in April 2020 and has quietly been working on advancements within the field. In Sony's latest corporate strategy meeting presentation, there was a page dedicated to a "Collaboration in Game AI" between the two divisions of the company.

The presentation was given by Sony President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida who said "Sony AI, which we established last year, has begun a collaboration with PlayStation that will make game experiences even richer and more enjoyable. By leveraging reinforcement learning, we are developing Game AI Agents that can be a player's in-game opponent or collaboration partner."

Click To Unmute
  1. Overwatch 2 Developer PVP Recap Trailer
  2. Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Reveal | State of Play
  3. Unreal Engine 5 Gameplay: Valley Of The Ancients Early Access Demo
  4. Welcome To Unreal Engine 5 Early Access
  5. 15 Minutes Of Nier Reincarnation Closed Beta Gameplay On Android
  6. Sonic Central 30th Anniversary Livestream
  7. Monster Hunter Rise - Update Ver. 3.0: Valstrax & New Ending Trailer
  8. Warframe - Gara Prime Access Now Available On All Platforms!
  9. Star Trek Online - House United Launch Trailer
  10. Dead By Daylight - Resident Evil Chapter Reveal Trailer
  11. Saints Row: TheThird Remastered - Official Xbox Series X|S & PS5 Launch Trailer
  12. Biomutant – Release Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: PlayStation 5 Video Review

The quote itself doesn't provide much in the way of details, except that Sony is looking to improve on current video game AI. Sony did recently file a patent application for an AI profile that learns from the way a person plays, eventually gaining enough knowledge to take over for the player and make similar decisions. Using AI that has learned from players in a multiplayer setting could make for more-competitive NPCs in video games. The patent states the AI could give players the ability to let the AI takeover if they were unable to complete a section in a game or they could let it take over for them in a co-op game if they needed to step away.

It's hard to say what exactly will come out of this collaboration between Sony AI and SIE or if they will ever publicly say when technology is produced from this collaboration. Sony's strategy meeting revealed a few other tidbits of information, including the fact that Sony has 10 movie and television projects based on its PlayStation IP in the works. Sony also mentioned its continued dedication to expanding its PlayStation IP into mobile titles.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Play For All
E3 2021
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)