Sony Acquires God of War Ragnarok Co-Developer Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony has acquired yet another company, and like its previous purchase of Nixxes Software, the latest studio to pad out PlayStation Studio's ranks isn't exactly a household name. Starting today Valkyrie Entertainment, a studio with a long history of co-developing games across multiple platforms, is part of PlayStation Studios.

Today we announce @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises pic.twitter.com/sNTugminD5 — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) December 10, 2021

In a post on Twitter, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, welcomed Valkyrie Entertainment to the company, saying, "The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises."

While many players may not recognize Valkyrie Entertainment, they probably do know the games it has worked on. "Since 2002, we have contributed to well over 100 titles, including great PlayStation franchises, such as God of War, Infamous, and Twisted Metal, '' said the studio's president and founder Joakim Wejdemar.

However, Valkyrie Entertainment's experience in co-developing games extends outside of the PlayStation circle. The studio's website seemingly shows a list of games it has worked on in the past, which include Valorant, Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport 7, League of Legends, and more.

We’re so proud to continue working with @SonySantaMonica for this next chapter #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/p5LBSSsTIH — Valkyrie Entertainment (@valkyrieent) September 10, 2021

As for what franchise Hulst suggested Valkyrie would be contributing to, the studio may have already revealed that this past September. On its Twitter page, Valkyrie announced that it is working with Sony Santa Monica Studios on God of War Ragnarok. It's not clear if Valkyrie will be put to work on another game at the same time.

Sony's acquisition of Valkyrie Entertainment may be the cap to a year of purchases for the company. Over the course of 2021, the company has purchased multiple other companies and studios, including Returnal developer Housemarque as well as Bluepoint, the developer behind the Demon's Souls remake.