Sons Of Anarchy Star Responds To James Bond Rumors

We're beginning to get word about the next James Bond film, but we still don't know what it's called, when it comes out, or, crucially, who will play 007 in it. Now, Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has responded to the rumors that he is being eyed for the role. While he might be a match for the role in some ways, he has received no phone calls from the decision-makers about it.

"I can say two things: I'm English and I look devilishly handsome in a suit. I can [actually] say three things: nobody has called me about playing James Bond," Hunnam explained. "So I'm pretty sure that's not going to happen."

Hunnam's latest project is Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which opened last week to a disappointing box-office take. In other news, Hunnam recently revealed that he had to turn down a role in HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones series due to a scheduling conflict.

The 25th Bond movie apparently will not start filming until fall 2018 at the soonest. A recent report said 007 writing veterans Robert Wade and Neil Purvis are being brought on to write the new film.

Director Sam Mendes, who made Skyfall and Spectre, has already confirmed he won't make the next Bond film. Earlier this year, actor Tom Hardy weighed in on the subject, stating that he'd love to see Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan tackle the series.