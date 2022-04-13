Sonic The Hedgehog Is Racing Into Roblox Soon

Roblox developer and publisher Gamefam has announced that it will be launching Sonic Speed Simulator on the Roblox platform. An exact date for the team-up hasn't been revealed just yet, but the project has been created in collaboration with Sega.

"We've worked closely with Sega to create an official Sonic the Hedgehog experience on Roblox that will authentically delight the hundreds of millions of Blue Blur fans around the world," said Joe Ferencz, CEO of Gamefam. "We’re proud that Sega entrusted our talented team of creators to bring Sonic to the metaverse and deliver the highest velocity--and probably best-looking--game in Roblox history."

Sonic the Hedgehog in Roblox

Gallery

In the game, you'll be able to level up and gain speed by running through multiple worlds while racing against friends to earn rewards such as pets that can increase stats and Sonic character skins. Regular weekly updates and the chance to earn an exclusive community Sonic the Hedgehog skin once the game has received 10,000 likes from players will also be on offer.

Roblox has a long history of collaborations with other popular brands, and in the past it has teamed up with Chipotle, Nerf, and Sony to produce crossover content. Since its launch in 2006, Roblox has also become one of the most popular games on Earth and according to its latest earnings report it had nearly 55 million daily active users in January 2022.

As for Sega, the company has big plans to create what it calls Super Games, projects with a blockbuster scope that might include NFTs. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is proving to be a blockbuster at cinemas currently as well and could lead to a Sonic cinematic universe, while Sonic Frontiers is scheduled for release this year on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.