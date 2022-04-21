Sonic Origins Preorders Get Big Discounts For PC

Sonic Origins was recently given a release date of June 23, but Fanatical is giving you a chance to pick up the game at a nice discount before its summer launch. Folks interested in the PC version of the collection will find it on sale for just $32, down from its list price of $40.

Sega also announced a bunch of new content for the compilation, such as new opening and ending animations, new unlockable content, and an Anniversary mode that gives you unlimited lives and a reworked full-screen resolution. All preorders come with the Start Dash DLC pack, featuring 100 Bonus Coins, Mirror Mode, and themed Letterbox Backgrounds.

All four titles in Sonic Origins found their way onto our list of the best Sonic games, so it'll a convenient way to experience these classic platformers. You're not missing out on any merch by picking up a digital edition, as Sega has no plans to release a physical edition of the collection.