Sonic Origins Preorders Get Big Discounts For PC
Both the standard version and Digital Deluxe edition are seeing price cuts ahead of the compilation's June 23 launch.
Sonic Origins was recently given a release date of June 23, but Fanatical is giving you a chance to pick up the game at a nice discount before its summer launch. Folks interested in the PC version of the collection will find it on sale for just $32, down from its list price of $40.
Sonic Origins
$32 (was $40)
The Fanatical preorder deal only applies to the PC version of Sonic Origins--which is offered as a Steam key. The collection bundles together several fan-favorite games from the series, with Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, and Sonic CD all featured in Sonic Origins.
Fanatical is even throwing in a 5% off coupon for your next purchase. If you're looking for more digital goodies, you can find the Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe edition on sale for $36, which offers the Premium Fun Pack and Classic Music Pack--giving you access to Hard Missions, Letterbox Backgrounds, Bonus Character Animations, re-mastered music tracks, and more.
Sega also announced a bunch of new content for the compilation, such as new opening and ending animations, new unlockable content, and an Anniversary mode that gives you unlimited lives and a reworked full-screen resolution. All preorders come with the Start Dash DLC pack, featuring 100 Bonus Coins, Mirror Mode, and themed Letterbox Backgrounds.
All four titles in Sonic Origins found their way onto our list of the best Sonic games, so it'll a convenient way to experience these classic platformers. You're not missing out on any merch by picking up a digital edition, as Sega has no plans to release a physical edition of the collection.
