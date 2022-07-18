Sonic Origins Fixes Are On The Way, Sega Confirms

Sega has confirmed that fixes for a number of issues are on the way for Sonic Origins. Responding to a question about a future patch, Sonic the Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski said that an update was in the pipeline.

"The team's been listening and is working on fixing a variety of issues right now," Chrzanowski tweeted. "We'll make sure to get some more official messaging out once we have more info for everyone."

Hey! Thanks for the patience! The team's been listening and is working on fixing a variety of issues right now. We'll make sure to get some more official messaging out once we have more info for everyone. 🙂 — Katie - MiniKitty (@KatieChrz) July 14, 2022

Released in June, fans criticized the collection of classic Sonic games for having graphical and performance issues alongside strange bugs that weren't present in the original games. One modder was working on fixing the game, but threw in the towel after calling the game "absolute shit."

Even one of the official developers had some choice words for Sega after its in-house team "made major modifications to the build" to the build that was submitted, resulting in numerous bugs cropping up in the game. Simon Thomley from Headcannon posted on Twitter that the build given to Sega wasn't perfect, but stated that "what is in Origins is also not what we turned in."

"We asked to do major fixes near submission, but weren't allowed due to submission and approval rules," Thomley wrote in June. "We asked about delays early and repeatedly but were told they weren't possible."

Later this year, Sonic's next big game goes full 3D as the blue blur finds himself stranded on a mysterious island. Described as the future of the Sonic franchise, you can check out its explorative gameplay, speedy combat, and RPG elements ahead of its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.