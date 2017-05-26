Sonic Mania Release Date Potentially Revealed By Steam

Sega's 2D Sonic revival, Sonic Mania, doesn't have an official release window outside of this summer, but it appears an exact release date has been inadvertently revealed on Steam.

According to the game's Steam page, Sonic Mania is slated to arrive on August 15. The date can be seen at the end of the featured trailer. We've taken a screenshot of the date and included it below:

Curiously, the release date only seems to appear on European Steam pages; the trailer on the US page still lists the game for "Summer 2017." Sega has not yet commented on the date.

Sonic Mania is releasing for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. The game features new stages as well as remixed versions of classic Sonic levels; Sega recently released a new trailer showcasing Mania's take on the Flying Battery Zone from Sonic & Knuckles. A new 3D Sonic game called Sonic Forces is also releasing for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC this year. Like Sonic Generations, the game features both modern, 3D Sonic gameplay and classic-style side-scrolling stages.