Sonic Mania Release Date Confirmed Alongside New Trailer

Sega has confirmed that its upcoming retro Sonic title, Sonic Mania, will arrive on August 15.

The game was previously scheduled to release in spring before it was ultimately delayed into summer. Sega's announcement today matches the release date that was inadvertently revealed on Sonic Mania's European Steam page last week. Along with confirming the game's release date, Sega has released another new trailer for Sonic Mania, which you can watch above.

Sonic Mania is a new 2D Sonic title in the vein of his classic Genesis adventures. The game features both original stages as well as remixed versions of older Sonic levels like the Green Hill and Flying Battery Zones.

Sonic Mania is releasing digitally for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is available for preorder now and retails for $20. A new 3D Sonic title called Sonic Forces is also coming to the same platforms later this year.