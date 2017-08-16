Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition PS4 Giveaway (UK Only)

Enter for a chance to win Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition on PS4

Published by on

We're giving away Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition on PS4 (open to United Kingdom residents only)! One (1) winner will be chosen after the giveaway closes on Sunday, August 20th at 12:00 PM Pacific.

The Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition includes:

  • Deluxe "SEGA Genesis" style Collector's Box
  • 12" Classic Sonic Statue featuring SEGA Genesis Base
  • Flip the power switch to trigger the "SEEGAA" startup audio!
  • Metallic Collector's Card with Sonic Mania Download Code (digital game code)
  • SEGA Cartridge Cast with Golden Ring

To see what score we gave Sonic Mania, read our review here.

Enter below and you can gain additional entries:

    •   View Comments (2)
    Join the conversation
    There are 2 comments about this story
    Load Comments (2)