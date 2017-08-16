Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition PS4 Giveaway (UK Only)
Enter for a chance to win Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition on PS4
We're giving away Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition on PS4 (open to United Kingdom residents only)! One (1) winner will be chosen after the giveaway closes on Sunday, August 20th at 12:00 PM Pacific.
The Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition includes:
- Deluxe "SEGA Genesis" style Collector's Box
- 12" Classic Sonic Statue featuring SEGA Genesis Base
- Flip the power switch to trigger the "SEEGAA" startup audio!
- Metallic Collector's Card with Sonic Mania Download Code (digital game code)
- SEGA Cartridge Cast with Golden Ring
To see what score we gave Sonic Mania, read our review here.
