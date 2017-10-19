Sonic Funko Pops Are Coming Because Of Course They Are

Having already created adorable-looking figures for just about everything under the sun, toy company Funko has now announced Pop toys for Sonic the Hedgehog. These will include keychains and the vinyl toys that the company is perhaps best known for.

The keychain is of Sonic himself, though Funko wasn't ready to share a final image of what this will look like. As for the vinyl toys, there are two versions of Sonic (one holding an emerald and the other a gold ring), along with a figure based on the evil Dr. Eggman. These will be available widely at launch in December, though there will be some retailer-exclusives as well. Super Sonic will be sold exclusively at GameStop, while a figure for Shadow (holding a Chao) will only be available at Hot Topic. Finally, a glow-in-the-dark version of Sonic with a gold ring is exclusives to Toys 'R Us.

Funko just keeps announcing new toys. As part of the Sonic announcement wave, the company also revealed new Stan Lee toys based on his many movie cameos over the years, a Masters of the Universe line, and Blue Beetle and Booster. The announcement of these toys comes after Funko revealed new WWE toys for The Rock and Braun Strowman and figures based on iconic superspy James Bond.

The next Sonic game, Sonic Forces, is set to release on November 7 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It comes from the same developers that made both the critically acclaimed franchise games, Sonic Colors and Sonic Generations. You can check out some new gameplay footage here.