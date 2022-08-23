Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Live

Sonic's next adventure is only months away. The always-on-the-run blue hedgehog will make his return to consoles and PC on November 8 in Sonic Frontiers. As always, Sonic will be zipping around the world on his ridiculously nimble feet, but this time around he'll have larger 3D environments to use as his playground. Big Sonic fans will be happy to learn that you can preorder a copy of Sonic Frontiers now.

In Sonic Frontiers, the hedgehog becomes stranded on a strange group of islands during his search for the Chaos Emeralds. The island is split into five "massive overworld islands" with different environments, from hilly tree-covered lands to deserts. In addition to high-speed platforming using Sonic's usual tricks, Sonic Frontiers will have a new combat system with parries and counters as well as a skill tree. It certainly sounds like this could be one of the more varied entries in franchise history.

Sonic Frontiers preorder bonuses

No preorder bonuses have been revealed for Sonic Frontiers at this time. It's certainly possible that we could see some retailer-specific preorder bonuses pop up in the coming days. After all, it only just became available to preorder on August 23 after the release date announcement.