Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted For PC
You can save a bit of cash when preordering a Steam key.
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple of weeks. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
The deal is only valid for the PC version of Sonic Frontiers, which is offered as a Steam key. If you’re itching for some Sonic action today, you’ll also find Sonic Mania, Sonic the Hedgehog 4, Sonic Origins, and more on sale.
Sonic Frontiers marks a new era for the franchise. You’ll get to explore five gigantic worlds, tackle dozens of deadly enemies with a fresh combat system, and unravel a mysterious narrative that’s still tightly under wraps. It’s not all about speed and combat, however, as you’ll get to enjoy some platforming puzzles or go fishing when you need a break from the action.
There’s also a skill tree for you to play around with, giving you a chance to unlock a variety of new skills and upgradable abilities as you advance through the game. Dodging attacks, performing parries, and launching a myriad of special abilities look to be the keys to success--and early footage has shown off a game that looks radically different from past entries. This current deal is best we’ve yet seen for Sonic Frontiers, so be sure to check it out if you’re looking to snag the game on PC.
Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News Modern Warfare 2: Realism Mode, No Death Pistols Only Bayonetta 3 Everything To Know God of War Ragnarök - Combat and Enemies Elevated Apex Legends Catalyst Character Trailer Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor Martyr - Ultimate Edition | Launch Trailer The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me – Halloween Serial Killer Trailer DayZ 1.19 Update Teaser - Behind the Scenes Forspoken - Deep Dive: Magic Parkour | PS5 Games Wanderful - Announcement Teaser Trailer LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Preorder Pokemon Scarlet And Violet For Less Than $50
- Preorder Bayonetta 3 At A Big Discount
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Discounted To Just $40
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Is Discounted And Comes With Free Game
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation