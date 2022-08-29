Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already
You can save a bit of cash when preordering a Steam key.
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
The deal is only valid for the PC version of Sonic Frontiers, which is offered as a Steam key. If you’re itching for some Sonic action today, you’ll also find Sonic Mania, Sonic the Hedgehog 4, Sonic Origins, and more on sale.
Sonic Frontiers marks a new era for the franchise. You’ll get to explore five gigantic worlds, tackle dozens of deadly enemies with a fresh combat system, and unravel a mysterious narrative that’s still tightly under wraps. It’s not all about speed and combat, however, as you’ll get to enjoy some platforming puzzles or go fishing when you need a break from the action.
There’s also a skill tree for you to play around with, giving you a chance to unlock a variety of new skills and upgradable abilities as you advance through the game. Dodging attacks, performing parries, and launching a myriad of special abilities look to be the keys to success--and early footage has shown off a game that looks radically different from past entries. This current deal is best we’ve yet seen for Sonic Frontiers, so be sure to check it out if you’re looking to snag the game on PC.
The Complete LAST OF US Timeline Explained Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Campaign Early Access - Tower Trailer SAS Soldier Breaks Down Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Clean House Mission - Expert Reacts Firearms Expert Reacts To Destiny 2’s Exotic Guns Gamespot Producer Tries Top Gun: Maverick's Flight Training (and Puked) LOTR: The Rings of Power Cast Forges Their Own Ring of Power Company of Heroes 3 - Play Your Way JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli - Character Trailer Marvel’s Midnight Suns - Meet The Hunter | Hero Spotlight Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Battle Pass Trailer JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Pannacotta Fugo - Character Trailer The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation