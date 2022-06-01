Sonic Frontiers Gameplay Video Shows A Puzzle-Filled Island For The Blue Blur To Explore

Sonic Frontiers got a more detailed video today that showed off gameplay of the iconic hedgehog racing around a puzzle-filled island. Described as an "open-zone" game by Sega, Sonic's latest adventure will see him doing far more than just running around the environment, as he'll be able to put his climbing skills to good use as well.

Like yesterday's teaser, the new Sonic Frontiers trailer had a healthy mix of speed, rail-grinding, and platforming to show off as well, although there were no enemy battles to look at as Sega opted for a safe tour of the mystery island.

Sonic appears to have two speed settings for when he explores the island, as he can easily transition from a brisk jog to a much quicker dash when he needs to get from point A to point B. You can see the gameplay (via IGN) below:

Sega is aiming to earn high review scores for Sonic Frontiers and has recruited Sonic Lost World, Sonic Forces, and Sonic Colors director Morio Kishimoto to helm this project. Originally announced last December, Sega said at the time that the game is designed to be "enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike."

June will see plenty of other announcements made during Not-E3 month, and with Sega confirmed to be one of the 30 companies partnered up with Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest Live event, it's likely that a few more details on Sonic Frontiers will be shared later this month. For more on the game, you can check out GameSpot's feature on everything that we know about Sonic Frontiers.