Sonic Frontiers Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Speedy Combat

After showing off a brief glimpse at Sonic Frontiers last week and an extended look at how you'll explore and interact with the strange island that the Sega mascot finds himself trapped on, Sega has released several minutes of combat gameplay.

The previous gameplay trailer was entirely devoid of enemies as Sonic raced around the land and solved a few puzzles, but this action-packed trailer is the exact opposite. In typical Sonic fashion, you'll be able to use speed and agility to outfox mechanized threats as you jump and bounce all over them with spin attacks.

Sonic does have a new weapon in his arsenal though, as he's able to use his speed to land multiple quick blows on foes while airborne. You can see all that and more in the video below as Sonic takes on lethal clumps of robotic golf balls, via IGN:

While the island is full of robotic enemies, it looks like Sonic will also have to contend with much larger bosses, including one technological titan seen near the end of the video. Sega is aiming to earn high review scores for Sonic Frontiers and has recruited Sonic Lost World and Sonic Forces director Morio Kishimoto to lead the development of the game.

This week is going to be a busy one when it comes to game announcements as Not-E3 month kicks off properly, and you can expect to see more from Sega during Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest Live event on June 9. For more on Sonic's next big adventure, you can check out GameSpot's feature on everything that we know about Sonic Frontiers.