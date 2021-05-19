Sonic Dash's Latest Addition Is A Children's Yogurt Mascot--Yes, Really

Sega has announced a new partnership with food manufacturer Dannon, which will bring the mascot of its children's yogurt line to the "gotta go fast" mobile runner game Sonic Dash.

Danimals mascot Bongo--a monkey wearing a red striped shirt and jeans--will be added to the endless runner for a limited time. According to his official description, Bongo is a "kid's spirit animal" who lives in a magical treehouse where kids go to play.

The partnership also adds Sonic the Hedgehog to the Dannon Danimals package, with specially marked boxes of Dannon Danimals yogurt containing QR codes to download the game. Players who download Sonic Dash via this method will receive Bongo as a playable charactes as well as a Pirate Sonic and Captain Shadow skin after completing challenges.

"Danimals is thrilled to team up with SEGA to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog," Danone Family and Wellness Brands vice president Kallie Goodwin said in the official release. "We think Sonic and Bongo are the perfect pairing of friends--both are a little mischievous and both bring kids into a high energy world of unlimited possibilities."

Sonic Dash is an endless runner game now available for iOS and Android devices. The free download (with in-app purchases) mixes endless running with the Sonic universe's familiar locales, boss battles, and a playable roster including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and more.