Sonic 2's Upcoming Release Sees The Hedgehog And Friends Take Over Candy Crush Saga

Sonic The Hedgehog and friends will soon be indulging their sweet tooth when they appear in Candy Crush Saga in celebration of Sonic 2's theatrical release.

Sonic and Tails will join the match-3 puzzle game March 31 to April 4, where they will try to recover the master emerald from Knuckles, Dr. Robotnik, and the Jelly Queen by breaking candies. Only those who have reached level 25 will be able to participate in this special event.

Sonic joins the Candy Crush Saga at the end of March.

Players will gain energy by breaking a special Sonic Spin Dash Candy inserted into puzzles, and that energy can be used for completing tasks in a treasure hunt-style quest, earning movie-themed power-ups along the way. The event will also feature Sonic-inspired music and sound effects created by Candy Crush developer King specifically for this event.

"Sonic is a beloved character worldwide and one that fits seamlessly within the narrative of our game," Activision Blizzard King's vice president of mobile partnerships Jennifer Sharp said in the press release. "We expect the Sonic and Candy Crush audiences will be drawn to the exciting new world we have created together."

Candy Crush Saga has partnered with other major theatrical releases in the past, including a Space Jam event in July 2021 in which LeBron James joined the game. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters on April 8, while Sonic's next video game adventure, Sonic Frontiers, is slated for a 2022 release.