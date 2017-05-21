Some Xbox One 1 TB Consoles Are $50 Off Right Now In The US

Microsoft has announced a temporary price cut on some Xbox One S models.

Right now in the US, you can get the 1 TB Xbox One S bundles for Battlefield 1, Halo Wars 2, and Gears of War 4 for $300 instead of $350. Additionally, the 2 TB red Gears of War 4 bundle is available for $400 instead of $450. The Forza Horizon 3 1 TB Xbox One S bundle is not part of the deal.

In an Xbox Wire post, Microsoft said these prices will be available only for a limited time, though a specific end-date and time was not mentioned.

The $50 off deal is good at a variety of US retailers, including Amazon, Target, GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart, as well as the Microsoft Store.

This price cut comes just before Microsoft is expected to announce new details about Project Scorpio, including possibly its price and release date, at E3 or potentially sooner. GameSpot will report back with more details on the console as they're announced.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft has announced that Xbox One S models now support 4K streaming through Amazon's video app.