Some SNES Classic Pre-Orders Sold Out Overnight, But More Retailers Coming Soon

Unless you happened to be awake late in the night, there's a good chance you missed out on the opportunity to pre-order the SNES Classic Edition in the US from two retailers. More stores are still set to launch their pre-orders, and it looks like that might be happening very soon.

Both Amazon and Best Buy brought their pre-orders online in the middle of the night and, despite the hour, quickly sold out. Best Buy's listing showed the system in and out of stock for a period of time, but as of this morning, it appears to be completely gone. It's unclear if either store will offer more in advance of launch on September 29.

Nintendo had previously said that US pre-orders would launch by the end of August. The official SNES Classic website states that you can "pre-order now from these retailers," listing Amazon and Best Buy alongside four others: GameStop, Walmart, Target, and Toys R Us. None of these stores' listings appear to have gone live yet, however, though Nintendo's website makes it sound as if that is imminent. We'll continue to update our guide on how and where to pre-order a SNES Classic with all of the latest details, but you'll likely need to act quickly in order to secure a pre-order.

As previously announced, the SNES Classic will only be sold through the end of the year. However, Nintendo has said it will deliver far more units than it did with the NES Classic, which was notoriously difficult to find following its launch last year. US pre-orders went live at Walmart in July, only for those to be canceled because they had been available due to a mistake.

The SNES Classic consists of 21 games, including the never-released Star Fox 2. It also has a newly revealed Rewind feature that allows you to replay a portion of a game. We got our hands on one recently and were sure to compare its size with the original SNES and a banana, among other things.