Some SNES Classic Pre-orders From Walmart Are Getting Canceled, Here's Why

One of the biggest news stories last week was that Walmart had become the first retailer to make the SNES Classic available for pre-order in the US. Now, it appears that the company may have been a bit premature in putting them on sale.

Some people who managed to pre-order the console are reporting that Walmart has canceled their purchase. It's not happening to everyone; at least two GameSpot employees haven't had theirs canceled yet. But there are enough reports of it that it seems to be a trend. After a couple of days of confusion among purchasers, Walmart today gave an official reason for the cancellations via its Twitter account: the console was put on sale sooner than intended.

We are so sorry! The SNES Classics were released to soon. -Ash — Walmart Help (@walmarthelp) July 24, 2017

This reason lines up with screenshots floating around that show people's online chats with Walmart employees. These employees have stated that the company experienced a system glitch, resulting in the SNES Classic being made available too soon.

SNES Classic pre-orders will be available again; a Target representative told Polygon that it will have them available "at a later date." There's no word yet from Nintendo or other retailers when, exactly, that date will be.

The SNES Classic costs $80 and features 21 of the Super Nintendo's best games. One of those games is Star Fox 2, a title that was never officially released. You can see all of the SNES Classic games here.