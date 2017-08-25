Some SNES Classic Pre-Orders Delayed, But Not Canceled By Amazon

If you were fortunate enough to snag a SNES Classic Edition pre-order from Amazon, you may want want to check your email. It appears that the retailer won't be able to deliver all of its orders on time.

A number of customers--including some of us at GameSpot--received an email today from Amazon announcing the mix-up. "We recently learned that we may miss your delivery promise and apologize for the inconvenience," the message reads. "You will still receive your order of Super NES Classic. We are working hard to ensure you get this item as soon as it is in stock. You can track the status of, or make any changes to, your order under Your Orders on Amazon.com."

While it's good news that everyone will still eventually get their system--especially in light of how in-demand it is--it will surely be frustrating for those who were expecting to get it right at launch on September 29. Whether it's the store, Nintendo, or someone else to blame, this doesn't make Amazon look great, and the retailer was already criticized for bringing its pre-orders online in the middle of the night in the US.

This isn't the first mistake involving SNES Classic pre-orders. Walmart briefly brought its pre-orders online in July, well in advance of any other US retailer. It ultimately canceled all of those orders, explaining that the listing had gone up in error.

Pre-orders have sold out everywhere they've been made available, typically in a matter of minutes. This has resulted in the inevitable price spike on places like Ebay. GameStop, for one, has already offered some reassurance that it will have more units available for walk-ins on launch day. Nintendo says it will offer far more units than it did with the NES Classic, but it only plans to offer the system during 2017. You can follow along with the latest availability details in our SNES Classic Edition pre-order guide.