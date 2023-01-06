Some Overwatch 2 Fans Are Calling Widowmaker's New Skin "Pay To Lose"

The Battle for Olympus will run until January 19.

A new Overwatch 2 event is currently live, and some fans are voicing their opinions on the latest Widowmaker skin by calling it "pay to lose." The current event has a handful of heroes, all in Greek mythology skins.

Thanks to a CharlieIntel report, we know that the Medusa skin on Widowmaker is disadvantaging players. The report goes on to share a tweet by Brian St. Pierre, an Overwatch 2 pro, who showcases how loud the snakes on Widowmaker's head are in a tweet, which makes it difficult to hear where the enemies are and easier for them to spot you due to the noise they make.

A large reason why some fans are upset about this is that the only way to obtain this skin is by purchasing it with real-world money.

The Battle for Olympus event puts heroes in a free-for-all deathmatch, and the hero with the highest kill count at the end of the game get's a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins and is declared the champion.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game, and you can download it on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

