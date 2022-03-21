Some Of The Best Razer Deals We've Seen Are Available At Amazon

Beating out the competition to take the top spot on our best phone controller list, the Razer Kishi is the full package. Clickable analog sticks, tactile feedback, and a clicky D-pad offer just as much control as you'd find on a standard console. There's little to no lag either, as the device connects through your smartphone's USB-C port (the current sale is limited to Android only). When it's not in use, the Kishi slides down to an ultra-portable form factor, making it easy to toss in a bag and hit the road.