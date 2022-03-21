The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Some Of The Best Razer Deals We've Seen Are Available At Amazon
Whether you're looking for a new headset, keyboard, or gaming chair, this sale has it all.
Several Razer products are discounted at Amazon today, with popular gear such as the Kishi mobile controller, Kraken headset, and more currently listed with steep discounts. If you're looking for a solid gaming chair at a good price, you'll also find the Enki X Essential marked down to just $225. The Enki X is certainly a standout deal, as it already offered an excellent combination of performance and value at its $300 retail price, so it's a steal at this discount. These deals end today, so check out the impressive savings while they last.
Enki X Essential Gaming Chair
$225 (was $300)
Unlike some Razer products, the Enki X Essential is surprisingly understated. Constructed with synthetic leather and featuring an all-black color scheme, the Enki won't detract from the rest of your setup. It does feature a few neon green accents (along with a slick Razer logo on the headrest), so all your Twitch viewers will know you're gaming in style. With 110-degree shoulder arches for improved comfort, an adjustable 152-degree recline, and a soft cushion paired with a firm back should make long-gaming sessions more comfortable than ever. We reviewed the Enki gaming chair and came away quite impressed.
Kishi Mobile Game Controller
$40 (was $90)
Beating out the competition to take the top spot on our best phone controller list, the Razer Kishi is the full package. Clickable analog sticks, tactile feedback, and a clicky D-pad offer just as much control as you'd find on a standard console. There's little to no lag either, as the device connects through your smartphone's USB-C port (the current sale is limited to Android only). When it's not in use, the Kishi slides down to an ultra-portable form factor, making it easy to toss in a bag and hit the road.
Kraken Gaming Headset
$36 (was $80)
Compatible with most consoles and PC, the Kraken headset is an excellent, affordable choice at just $36. Its ear cushions are infused with cooling gel to prevent heat buildup during long gaming sessions, its microphone is retractable when not in use, and it boasts 7.1 surround sound support along with 50mm drivers for booming sounds. If you don't mind its wired connection, there's a lot going for the discounted headset--especially if you're hoping to use it across multiple platforms.
Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard
$100 (was $200)
Featuring linear optical switches, a numeric keypad, aluminum chassis, and full macro support, Razer didn't cut any corners with the Huntsman Elite. All those specs lead to an impressive user experience--with the Huntsman Elite landing a spot on our best gaming keyboards list. And in typical Razer fashion, the Huntsman Elite is fully compatible with Chroma, which allows you to customize its RGB lights and sync the keyboard with other electronics in your game room.
