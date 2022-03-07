Some Of The Best Gaming Headsets Are On Sale Today Only

Although it's seeing one of the smallest discounts of the bunch, the Cloud 2 is still worth a closer look. Clocking in at just 300g, it's one of the lightest headsets on sale--making it a great fit for gamers who often sit down for extended play sessions. Adding to its comfort are memory foam earcups wrapped in leatherette and an aluminum frame for durability. The headset wirelessly connects to PC or consoles using a USB adapter, so it's a great choice for someone seeking a versatile headset for use on multiple platforms.