Some Of The Best Gaming Headsets Are On Sale Today Only
The premium HyperX CloudX Flight is getting a $60 discount, dropping its price to just $100.
Amazon is currently discounting four popular HyperX headsets, including a $60 price cut for the pricey CloudX Flight. Aside from the CloudX Flight, you'll also find the Cloud 2, Cloud Alpha S, and Cloud Flight headsets available at great prices. The savings end tonight, so be sure to give them a closer look if you're interested in upgrading your gear.
HyperX Cloud Alpha S (Wired)
$80 (was $130)
The HyperX Cloud Alpha S headset is the most affordable of the bunch, with a $50 price cut dropping it to just $80. It offers bass adjustment sliders, custom-tuned HyperX 7.1 surround sound, and an aluminum frame for added support and durability. If you decide to jump into some single-player games, you can also detach its noise-canceling microphone.
HyperX Cloud Flight (Wireless)
$90 (was $130)
If you're willing to part with an extra $10, you can step up to the Cloud Flight--which offers a 2.4GHz wireless connection not seen on the Cloud Alpha S. You'll get up to 30 hours of battery life out of the headset before needing to recharge, and its steel slider and oversized earcups should provide a comfortable fit while in use. The headset is built specifically for PC and PlayStation consoles.
HyperX CloudX Flight (Wireless)
$100 (was $160)
Of all the HyperX headsets on sale, this one is typically the most expensive. But with a $60 price cut, the CloudX Flight is now available for just $100. Designed for Xbox and offering wireless connectivity, the CloudX Flight doesn't cut any corners. It comes with a detachable microphone, built-in chat mixer, rotating earcups with LED lighting effects, and up to 30 hours of game time before needing a recharge. Add in 50mm drivers for crisp sounds across a wide spectrum of sounds, and the CloudX Flight is a great offer at this new price point.
HyperX Cloud 2 (Wireless)
$130 (was $150)
Although it's seeing one of the smallest discounts of the bunch, the Cloud 2 is still worth a closer look. Clocking in at just 300g, it's one of the lightest headsets on sale--making it a great fit for gamers who often sit down for extended play sessions. Adding to its comfort are memory foam earcups wrapped in leatherette and an aluminum frame for durability. The headset wirelessly connects to PC or consoles using a USB adapter, so it's a great choice for someone seeking a versatile headset for use on multiple platforms.
