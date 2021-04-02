Some Of iPhone's Best Games Are Now On Apple Arcade

Apple announced a big expansion of its Arcade offerings today, with more than 30 games being added to the service. And to help sort the service's offerings of more than 180 games, two categories have been added as well: Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.

Timeless Classics are Arcade adaptations of definitive board and card games. App Store Greats, meanwhile, bring some acclaimed App Store games back as part of the Arcade lineup. Those two categories are in addition to Arcade Originals, Apple's own exclusives for the service.

Some Timeless Classics launching today include Really Bad Chess, Chess Play & Learn, Sudoku Simple, Backgammon, Tiny Crossword, Solitaire, and Good Sudoku--named one of our best mobile games 2020. App Store Greats include Monument Valley with both of its expansions, Mini Metro, Threes, Fruit Ninja Classic, and Chameleon Run.

Gallery

Meanwhile, a handful of new Arcade Originals are hitting today as well. Those include NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek Legends, The Oregon Trail, Fantasian, Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker, Cut the Rope Remastered, and Platinum Games' World of Demons. You can find the full listing of new additions below.

Apple Arcade costs $5 per month for a library of games, and the games included in Arcade don't have ads or in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade April Update