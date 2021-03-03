The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Some Fantastic PS4 And PS5 Games Are Discounted In PSN's New Sale
The PlayStation Store has two new sales running until March 18 featuring hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games.
The PlayStation Store's latest iteration of the Essential Picks sale is live now, with deals on a bunch of AAA games, including some recent titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Watch Dogs Legion. The sale runs until March 18, so you have a couple of weeks to make your picks. Additionally, those looking to add to their PS5 and PS4 library for cheap can check out the newest Games Under $15 sale, which is also live until March 18.
The Essential Picks sale includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The standard PS4 edition is discounted to $45, while the Cross-Gen bundle with PS5 upgrades is $54.59. Watch Dogs Legion's Gold edition is discounted to the lowest price we've seen at $40. Normally $100, the Gold edition comes with the season pass, which includes an upcoming story expansion, extra missions, and the original Watch Dogs.
A handful of PlayStation console exclusives are featured in the sale. Death Stranding is down to $24.79, Bloodborne is $13, and Detroit: Become Human is $13 as well.
Role-playing game fans have a bunch to choose from. Final Fantasy 15's Royal edition is slashed to $17.49, Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age is $25, and Final Fantasy 9 is only $10.49. You can also grab Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age for $32 and Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom's Deluxe edition for only $12.79.
The Games Under $15 sale has a ton of notable deals that won't break the bank. The Division 2 is discounted to $9, the excellent platformer Rayman Legends is $5, and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is $9.
We've rounded up the highlights from the pair of sales below, but make sure to check out the PlayStation Store for the full offerings.
Best deals on PlayStation Store
- A Way Out -- $9.89 (
$30)
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag -- $9 (
$30)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- $15 (
$60)
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack -- $22.49 (
$90)
- Bloodborne -- $13 (
$20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- $45 (
$60)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Cross-Gen bundle -- $54.59 (
$70)
- Death Stranding -- $24.79 (
$40)
- The Division 2 -- $9 (
$30)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $9.89 (
$30)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age -- $32 (
$40)
- Final Fantasy VII -- $8 (
$16)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered -- $10 (
$20)
- Final Fantasy IX -- $10.49 (
$21)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age -- $25 (
$50)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal edition -- $17.49 (
$35)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Deluxe edition -- $12.79 (
$80)
- Rayman Legends -- $5 (
$20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove -- $28 (
$40)
- Surviving Mars -- $9 (
$30)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - Gold edition -- $40 (
$100)
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Today's Best Deals: Note 20 Ultra For $925, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate For $35, And More
- Pokemon Switch Games And Merch On Sale For 25th Anniversary
- Samsung Week At Amazon: Best Deals On 4K TVs, Gaming Monitors, And More
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (5)
- New Horizon Forbidden West Merch Is Here To Tide Us Over Until Its Release
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For March 2021 Revealed
- New PS5/PS4 Sale Discounts Cuphead, Spiritfarer, And More Great Indies
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Arcade1Up Cabinet Up For Preorder Now
- Ratchet & Clank Is Free On PSN As Part Of Sony's Play At Home Initiative
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation