Solasta: Lost Valley Launch Trailer Shows Off New Campaign, Online Co-Op, And More

Check out the gameplay launch trailer for the action-RPG's newest campaign.

By on

1 Comments

The action-RPG Solasta: Crown of the Magister grows in a big way this week with the launch of the Lost Valley expansion on April 14. GameSpot can today reveal the expansion's launch trailer.

The video teases out what to expect in Lost Valley, which includes a new campaign and fan-requested features like online co-op multiplayer--this applies to Lost Valley and the original release. With the DLC, two to four players can play together through both campaigns.

The Lost Valley campaign is a new story arc that is available to players right at the start from level 1. Players can expect new locations and enemies, as well as nine new subclasses and more dungeon maker environments. It also has adaptive difficulty and multiple endings.

"This brand-new campaign sees a party of adventurers delve deep into the idyllic Valley of the Dominion in search of a missing agent of the Principality of Masgarth, uncovering the old Manacalon ways that were forgotten once the Rift opened," reads a line from Lost Valley's description. "With power dynamics and warring factions at play, there’s plenty to uncover as the party is forced to choose sides to survive."

The Lost Valley launches April 14, priced at $13 USD/12,99€/£10.99. The original game is marked down by 60% through April 21 to celebrate the launch of The Lost Valley.

