Solar Ash Is Coming To PS4 And PS5 In 2021

Solar Ash, the latest game from Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine, appeared on the Summer Game Fest stream with a new gameplay trailer. The upcoming action-platformer game is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year.

The Annapurna published game was originally announced in 2020 during the PS5 reveal stream. The latest trailer shows the protagonist's skate-like movement and brisk pace as they grind and climb up a tower in order to leap onto a giant flying enemy. The trailer doesn't reveal much more than this, but Solar Ash is looking like a stylish follow-up for Heart Machine.