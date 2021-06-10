Solar Ash Is Coming To PS4 And PS5 In 2021
The latest game from Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine was shown at the Summer Game Fest.
Solar Ash, the latest game from Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine, appeared on the Summer Game Fest stream with a new gameplay trailer. The upcoming action-platformer game is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year.
From @A_i & @HeartMachineZ this is Solar Ash, coming to @Playstation later this year! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/PR4nmR9Aoe— Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: PS4 Pro vs. PS5 Comparison Summer Games Fest Kick Off Livestream Battlefield 2042 - Both Playground & Combat Zone 12 Essential Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Tips Guerilla Collective Day 2 & Wholesome Direct Battlefield 2042 - Everything You Need To Know Tales of Arise Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2021 The Anacrusis World Premiere | Summer Game Fest 2021 Vampire: The Masquerade Blood Hunt World Premire | Summer Game Fest 2021 Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes Story Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2021 Stranger Things x Smite Crossover Premiere | Summer Game Fest 2021 Escape From Tarkov New Map Premiere | Summer Game Fest 2021
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
The Annapurna published game was originally announced in 2020 during the PS5 reveal stream. The latest trailer shows the protagonist's skate-like movement and brisk pace as they grind and climb up a tower in order to leap onto a giant flying enemy. The trailer doesn't reveal much more than this, but Solar Ash is looking like a stylish follow-up for Heart Machine.
E3 2021 News & Announcements
- E3 2021: Schedule, Participants, And What To Expect
- Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase Stream: How To Watch
- Nintendo Direct E3 2021: How To Watch
- + Show More E3 2021 News & Announcements Links (3)
- E3 2021 Games Confirmed So Far
- Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Stream: How To Watch
- How To Watch The Square Enix E3 2021 Press Conference With New Eidos Game Reveal
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation