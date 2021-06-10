Death Stranding Directors Cut Summer Game Fest Warzone & Cold War Season 4 Nintendo Switch E3 Sale PS5 Restock Update Ratchet & Clank - Tips and Tricks

Solar Ash Is Coming To PS4 And PS5 In 2021

The latest game from Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine was shown at the Summer Game Fest.

Solar Ash, the latest game from Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine, appeared on the Summer Game Fest stream with a new gameplay trailer. The upcoming action-platformer game is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year.

Solar Ash Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2021
The Annapurna published game was originally announced in 2020 during the PS5 reveal stream. The latest trailer shows the protagonist's skate-like movement and brisk pace as they grind and climb up a tower in order to leap onto a giant flying enemy. The trailer doesn't reveal much more than this, but Solar Ash is looking like a stylish follow-up for Heart Machine.

