Snoop Dogg Blazes Into CoD Today With "Bong Ripper" Sniper Rifle And More Weed References

The time has finally come. Snoop Dogg, the famous rapper, actor, and good friend of Martha Stewart, is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard today as a playable character. As you can see in the leaked video below, Snoop's Operator outfit is very stylish, featuring a snazzy jacket, hat, and other gear.

Given Snoop's association with weed culture and the fact that it's one day before 4/20, the DLC bundle comes with a number of marijuana references. These include a new "Bong Ripper" sniper rifle decked out with pot plants. It also includes pot plant weapon charms and a "Hit This, Fam" emote where Snoop offers a hit of his epic blunt to a foe he's about to take down. Outside of the ganja references, the DLC bundle comes with weapons called "The Shiznit" and "West Coast Bling."

The Snoop Dogg bundle costs 2,400 COD Points, so it's definitely a premium item, but what would you expect from the Doggfather himself?

This isn't Snoop's first time in Call of Duty, as he lent his voice to Call of Duty: Ghosts years ago, but this is the first time he's a playable character in Call of Duty on consoles and PC. Before this, Snoop was added to Call of Duty: Mobile earlier this month.

In other Call of Duty news, Godzilla might be coming to Warzone for Season 3. In addition to battling monsters, here is everything we know about Call of Duty Season 3's big update that arrives on April 27.