Snoop Dogg Blazes Into Call Of Duty As A Playable Character Next Month

The rumors were true: Snoop Dogg is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard as a playable character. Sledgehammer Games has confirmed that the iconic rapper and actor will be available through the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle during Season 2 Reloaded, which begins this week.

This isn't Snoop's first time in Call of Duty, as he lent his voice to Call of Duty: Ghosts years ago, but this is the first time he's a playable character in Call of Duty. Players can buy the bundle to play as the Super Bowl 56 halftime show performer and unlock new items and cosmetics for him.

"The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I'm in the freakin' game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It's dope….. y'all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them," Snoop Dogg said in a blog post.

Snoop Dogg lights it up in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

The Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will come to Warzone and Vanguard on April 19 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Why Activision couldn't have waited one more day and release the bundle on April 20 we'll never know.

There are 10 items in the bundle, three of which are exclusive to Vanguard. There will also be a full Operator progression track for Snoop, giving players 20 levels to work through to unlock more content, including a weapon, outfits, and cosmetics. Activision is holding back the full details on what's included in the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle for a later date.

Snoop Dogg is actually coming to Call of Duty Mobile first, arriving on April 1 through the game's Lucky Draw system. Snoop is wearing a 24K gold outfit in Call of Duty Mobile and he has a gold-plated and diamond-encrusted legendary SMG. Additionally, Snoop has a death effect that sprays out "the lights of a mini-concert." More details will be announced later.

Snoop Dogg in CoD Mobile

Season 2 Reloaded launches this week. Vanguard players will get the update first, starting at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on March 22, with Warzone's update landing at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on March 23.