SNK Announces New Street Fighter-Themed King Of Fighters Allstar Collaboration Event

SNK has announced a new collaboration for its mobile action-RPG King of Fighters Allstar that will bring characters from Capcom's Street Fighter V: Champion Edition to the playable roster.

The publisher has opened a new teaser site that will slowly reveal the six combatants coming from Street Fighter V to the mobile melee, which so far include Ryu, Chun-Li, and a Nostalgia variant for Chun-Li in her Street Fighter Alpha attire. The event is slated to begin in-game on March 15 for both iOS and Android devices.

While it's not Capcom vs SNK 3, Kyo and Ryu next to each other is a welcome sight.

This collaboration is not the first time SNK and Capcom have partnered, with Capcom Vs. SNK 2 and SVC Chaos: SNK Vs. Capcom being notable past productions. However this KOF Allstar collab marks the first time the two have directly worked together since 2007's SNK vs Capcom: Card Fighters DS.

The announcement drops at a notable time for both companies, coming on the launch day of The King of Fighters XV, SNK's latest core entry in the KOF franchise. As for Capcom, the professional SFV competition Capcom Cup begins today and runs until February 20, wrapping up around the same time a mysterious Capcom countdown clock is set to expire.