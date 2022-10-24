Sniper: Ghost Warrior Studio Is Working On A "Premium" Multiplayer Tactical-Shooter

CI Games has multiple projects in development as part of its five-year plan.

CI Games has detailed its plans for the next five years, sharing a roadmap with investors in which it has revealed that it is working on two new games. CI's internal Underdog Studio, which has been responsible for the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series of games, will helm a "premium, multiplayer PVE tactical-shooter" that is codenamed Project Scorpio and is being designed as a live-service title. The company's last Sniper: Ghost Warrior game, Contracts 2, was released back in 2021 and was set in Kuamar, a fictional Middle East location.

Project Survive, CI's entry in the survival genre, is being developed by Batfields, an external partner based in the Czech Republic. Sniper: Ghost Warrior will also receive a new entry, with that sequel being developed by another external studio alongside Underdog Studio. Finally, CI Games plans to expand its portfolio with new franchises.

The company plans to work with external partners to leverage its internal and external IP, diversifying these efforts into new areas of entertainment.

"Over the last three years, CI Games has gone through a major change, transitioning from a Polish-centric operation to become a developer and publisher with a truly pan-European management and team structure," Group CEO Marek Tyminski said in a statement. "With our evolved global strategy and roadmap focused on premium console and PC content we are ensuring continued success and future growth for the business."

CI Games previously announced that after an eight-year break, Lords of the Fallen will be making a return. The new game takes place "more than a thousand years" after the 2014 original and is said to feature an interconnected world that is about five times larger. Players will be able to master "fast, fluid, and challenging" combat, with the development being led by another in-house studio at CI Games, Hexworlds Studio.

