Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Update Promises To Improve Load Times, Fix Bugs, And More

A new update for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is out now on all platforms, and among other things, it promises to improve the load times and fix bugs as part of a wider focus on stability.

Among the major updates for this new patch include reduced load times and fixes for game freezes and saving issues. Additionally, the update fixes a problem where save files could get corrupted, while a fix for a crash scenario in the Party Crasher mission is also included.

Notably, the game's load times on PS4 were lengthy--coming it at 4 minutes and 50 seconds to move from the main menu to the game itself. It remains to be seen how much of an improvement today's new patch provides.

You can see the complete patch notes below, as posted on the game's website and broken down by platform. The patch is available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 launched in April, with GameSpot's review scoring it a 5/10. Multiplayer was held back from launch and will be released later in the year.

PLAYSTATION 4

Features

Added POI completion reward for Mining Town and Village

Code

Reduced loading times

Fixed an issue that could cause the save files to become corrupted

Fixed crash during Party Crasher mission

Animations

Fixed animation bugs with Sawn-off Shotgun

Graphics

Fixed Shadows cast by local lights

Fixed invisible objects on lamps

Fixed green channel flip in ddna textures on terrain

Fixed incorrect collision on several building and objects

Several objects LOD’s and settings tweaks

Several extreme navigation improvements

Added new proxy for glass

Gameplay

Fixed the issue that could cause the player to fall through level geometry during the mission (Quarry Coup, Winery, Lydia DLC)

Fixed that player can get stuck between level geometry (on Village map, in Dam map Safehouse)

Fixed redundant extreme navigation on several places on Village and Dam maps

Balancing

Fixed Herstal Voelpe Collimator unlock

Fixed KT-R extended magazine unlock

Fixed ES25 Silencer unlock

Fixed ES25 Bipod unlock

Increased ammunition for Sawn-off Shotgun

Moved Sawn-off Shotgun from sidearm to secondary weapon category

UI

Fixed inconsistent button icon for “docking laptop” action

Fixed wrong legend icon for POI’s in map menu

Minimap readability fixes

Mining Town

Fixed exploit of respawning AI at POI by changing AI spawn rule

Fixed issue that made player unable to tag 23S soldiers by using CCTV

Improved skydome in the afternoon

Fixed lighting in tunnels in Hotel area

Fixed extreme navigation near the church, antenna area and dam transfer tunnel

Fixed issue of destroyed lamps casting light in the safehouse

Player is now able to go under AC system during Cut Off mission

Village

Tweaked light brightness on village horizon

Fixed incorrect animation for hanging on stone wall in several places

Fixed that player can get stuck on lying tires at Burning Brides I mission area

Fixed improper size of the axe head collectible

Fixed broken shimmy lines on stairs model

Fixed holes in geometry of destroyed church in the Awas Family mission area

Fixed floating object in Lydia’s hotel room in Kozori

Dam

Wolves on junkyard POI no longer spawn on game start

Fixed wrong rotation of trash container that causes animation glitches when hiding

Several performance fixes

Fixed cloths on POI

Fixed AI spawn distance in several outposts

Minor graphical tweaks

Fixed floating hooks above the road next to the “Butcher” POI

Missions

Remains of the Day: Fixed church bells that were ringing during mission

Awas Family: fixed exploit that allowed player to skip “Exfiltrate” objective after loading last checkpoint

Quarry Coup: fixed incorrect hint display when player kills Madame Roux

Bridge: Fixed mission AI zone de-spawn on mission completion or abort

Slaughterhouse: Fixed misplaced mission marker when player speaks to prisoners during the mission

Slaughterhouse: Fixed rare bugged mission objective in Slaughterhouse mission

Black Widow: fixed that dead 23S retries detecting player repeatedly

Get the Red: fixed that Lydia and Raquel VOs overlap while they escape the complex

Clear Out: fixed inconsistent use of SFX for mission objective

Burning Bridges II: fixed computer highlight in scout mode

Loose Ends II: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing meeting location

Loose Ends II: fixed objective update when entering armory through the roof

Loose Ends III: fixed mission unlock notification

Loose Ends III: fixed mission objective issue that caused “kill the target” objective to fail when player exfiltrated mission area

Loose Ends IV: fixed doubled completion objective pop-up

Loose Ends IV: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing location of Koba’s Body

Loose Ends V: fixed wrong mission unlock notification

Opium Wars I: fixed inconsistent spawn point when continuously reloading checkpoint

Opium Wars I: fixes on interior lights

Lydia DLC

Fixed issue that triggered restricted zone warning message when player uses drone within mission area

Fixed issue with interrogation that doesn’t end with killing the victim

Localization

Added Korean language support

Improved naming convention [PL]

Fixed several grammar issues [PL]

Other

Numerous other improvements and tweaks not listed above

PC

Features

Added Steam Cloud support – progress and savedata are kept in user storage now

Added POI completion reward for Mining Town and Village

Code

Fixed an issue that could cause the save files to become corrupted

Fixed crash 'job manager:Atomic counter underflow'

Fixed crash during Party Crasher mission

Fixed crash after attempt to open main menu

Fixed freeze that occurred while changing the video settings

Animations

Fixed animation bugs with Sawn-off Shotgun

Graphics

Fixed Shadows cast by local lights

Fixed invisible objects on lamps

Fixed green channel flip in ddna textures on terrain

Fixed incorrect collision on several building and objects

Several objects LOD’s and settings tweaks

Several extreme navigation improvements

Added new proxy for glass

Gameplay

Fixed the issue that could cause the player to fall through level geometry during the mission (Quarry Coup, Winery, Lydia DLC)

Fixed that player can get stuck between level geometry (on Village map, in Dam map Safehouse)

Fixed redundant extreme navigation on several places on Village and Dam maps

Balancing

Fixed Herstal Voelpe Collimator unlock

Fixed KT-R extended magazine unlock

Fixed ES25 Silencer unlock

Fixed ES25 Bipod unlock

Increased ammunition for Sawn-off Shotgun

Moved Sawn-off Shotgun from sidearm to secondary weapon category

UI

Fixed inconsistent button icon for “docking laptop” action

Fixed wrong legend icon for POI’s in map menu

Minimap readability fixes

Mining Town

Fixed exploit of respawning AI at POI by changing AI spawn rule

Fixed issue that made player unable to tag 23S soldiers by using CCTV

Improved skydome in the afternoon

Fixed lighting in tunnels in Hotel area

Fixed extreme navigation near the church, antenna area and dam transfer tunnel

Fixed issue of destroyed lamps casting light in the safehouse

Player is now able to go under AC system during Cut Off mission

Village

Tweaked light brightness on village horizon

Fixed incorrect animation for hanging on stone wall in several places

Fixed that player can get stuck on lying tires at Burning Brides I mission area

Fixed improper size of the axe head collectible

Fixed broken shimmy lines on stairs model

Fixed holes in geometry of destroyed church in the Awas Family mission area

Fixed floating object in Lydia’s hotel room in Kozori

Dam

Wolves on junkyard POI no longer spawn on game start

Fixed wrong rotation of trash container that causes animation glitches when hiding

Several performance fixes

Fixed cloths on POI

Fixed AI spawn distance in several outposts

Minor graphical tweaks

Fixed floating hooks above the road next to the “Butcher” POI

Missions

Remains of the Day: Fixed church bells that were ringing during mission

Awas Family: fixed exploit that allowed player to skip “Exfiltrate” objective after loading last checkpoint

Quarry Coup: fixed incorrect hint display when player kills Madame Roux

Bridge: Fixed mission AI zone de-spawn on mission completion or abort

Slaughterhouse: Fixed misplaced mission marker when player speaks to prisoners during the mission

Slaughterhouse: Fixed rare bugged mission objective in Slaughterhouse mission

Black Widow: fixed that dead 23S retries detecting player repeatedly

Get the Red: fixed that Lydia and Raquel VOs overlap while they escape the complex

Clear Out: fixed inconsistent use of SFX for mission objective

Burning Bridges II: fixed computer highlight in scout mode

Loose Ends II: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing meeting location

Loose Ends II: fixed objective update when entering armory through the roof

Loose Ends III: fixed mission unlock notification

Loose Ends III: fixed mission objective issue that caused “kill the target” objective to fail when player exfiltrated mission area

Loose Ends IV: fixed doubled completion objective pop-up

Loose Ends IV: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing location of Koba’s Body

Loose Ends V: fixed wrong mission unlock notification

Opium Wars I: fixed inconsistent spawn point when continuously reloading checkpoint

Opium Wars I: fixes on interior lights

Lydia DLC

Fixed issue that triggered restricted zone warning message when player uses drone within mission area

Fixed issue with interrogation that doesn’t end with killing the victim

Localization

Added KT-R silencer description to weapon cache

Fixed hint description that is displayed after clearing all POIs

Fixed Raquel's name in main dialogues

Improved naming convention [PL]

Fixed several grammar issues [PL]

Other