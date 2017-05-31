Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Update Promises To Improve Load Times, Fix Bugs, And More
A new update has landed on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
A new update for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is out now on all platforms, and among other things, it promises to improve the load times and fix bugs as part of a wider focus on stability.
Among the major updates for this new patch include reduced load times and fixes for game freezes and saving issues. Additionally, the update fixes a problem where save files could get corrupted, while a fix for a crash scenario in the Party Crasher mission is also included.
Notably, the game's load times on PS4 were lengthy--coming it at 4 minutes and 50 seconds to move from the main menu to the game itself. It remains to be seen how much of an improvement today's new patch provides.
You can see the complete patch notes below, as posted on the game's website and broken down by platform. The patch is available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 launched in April, with GameSpot's review scoring it a 5/10. Multiplayer was held back from launch and will be released later in the year.
PLAYSTATION 4
Features
- Added POI completion reward for Mining Town and Village
Code
- Reduced loading times
- Fixed an issue that could cause the save files to become corrupted
- Fixed crash during Party Crasher mission
Animations
- Fixed animation bugs with Sawn-off Shotgun
Graphics
- Fixed Shadows cast by local lights
- Fixed invisible objects on lamps
- Fixed green channel flip in ddna textures on terrain
- Fixed incorrect collision on several building and objects
- Several objects LOD’s and settings tweaks
- Several extreme navigation improvements
- Added new proxy for glass
Gameplay
- Fixed the issue that could cause the player to fall through level geometry during the mission (Quarry Coup, Winery, Lydia DLC)
- Fixed that player can get stuck between level geometry (on Village map, in Dam map Safehouse)
- Fixed redundant extreme navigation on several places on Village and Dam maps
Balancing
- Fixed Herstal Voelpe Collimator unlock
- Fixed KT-R extended magazine unlock
- Fixed ES25 Silencer unlock
- Fixed ES25 Bipod unlock
- Increased ammunition for Sawn-off Shotgun
- Moved Sawn-off Shotgun from sidearm to secondary weapon category
UI
- Fixed inconsistent button icon for “docking laptop” action
- Fixed wrong legend icon for POI’s in map menu
- Minimap readability fixes
Mining Town
- Fixed exploit of respawning AI at POI by changing AI spawn rule
- Fixed issue that made player unable to tag 23S soldiers by using CCTV
- Improved skydome in the afternoon
- Fixed lighting in tunnels in Hotel area
- Fixed extreme navigation near the church, antenna area and dam transfer tunnel
- Fixed issue of destroyed lamps casting light in the safehouse
- Player is now able to go under AC system during Cut Off mission
Village
- Tweaked light brightness on village horizon
- Fixed incorrect animation for hanging on stone wall in several places
- Fixed that player can get stuck on lying tires at Burning Brides I mission area
- Fixed improper size of the axe head collectible
- Fixed broken shimmy lines on stairs model
- Fixed holes in geometry of destroyed church in the Awas Family mission area
- Fixed floating object in Lydia’s hotel room in Kozori
Dam
- Wolves on junkyard POI no longer spawn on game start
- Fixed wrong rotation of trash container that causes animation glitches when hiding
- Several performance fixes
- Fixed cloths on POI
- Fixed AI spawn distance in several outposts
- Minor graphical tweaks
- Fixed floating hooks above the road next to the “Butcher” POI
Missions
- Remains of the Day: Fixed church bells that were ringing during mission
- Awas Family: fixed exploit that allowed player to skip “Exfiltrate” objective after loading last checkpoint
- Quarry Coup: fixed incorrect hint display when player kills Madame Roux
- Bridge: Fixed mission AI zone de-spawn on mission completion or abort
- Slaughterhouse: Fixed misplaced mission marker when player speaks to prisoners during the mission
- Slaughterhouse: Fixed rare bugged mission objective in Slaughterhouse mission
- Black Widow: fixed that dead 23S retries detecting player repeatedly
- Get the Red: fixed that Lydia and Raquel VOs overlap while they escape the complex
- Clear Out: fixed inconsistent use of SFX for mission objective
- Burning Bridges II: fixed computer highlight in scout mode
- Loose Ends II: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing meeting location
- Loose Ends II: fixed objective update when entering armory through the roof
- Loose Ends III: fixed mission unlock notification
- Loose Ends III: fixed mission objective issue that caused “kill the target” objective to fail when player exfiltrated mission area
- Loose Ends IV: fixed doubled completion objective pop-up
- Loose Ends IV: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing location of Koba’s Body
- Loose Ends V: fixed wrong mission unlock notification
- Opium Wars I: fixed inconsistent spawn point when continuously reloading checkpoint
- Opium Wars I: fixes on interior lights
Lydia DLC
- Fixed issue that triggered restricted zone warning message when player uses drone within mission area
- Fixed issue with interrogation that doesn’t end with killing the victim
Localization
- Added Korean language support
- Improved naming convention [PL]
- Fixed several grammar issues [PL]
Other
- Numerous other improvements and tweaks not listed above
XBOX ONE
Features
- Added POI completion reward for Mining Town and Village
Code
- Reduced loading times
- Fixed an issue that could cause the save files to become corrupted
- Fixed crash during Party Crasher mission
Animations
- Fixed animation bugs with Sawn-off Shotgun
Graphics
- Fixed Shadows cast by local lights
- Fixed invisible objects on lamps
- Fixed green channel flip in ddna textures on terrain
- Fixed incorrect collision on several building and objects
- Several objects LOD’s and settings tweaks
- Several extreme navigation improvements
- Added new proxy for glass
Gameplay
- Fixed the issue that could cause the player to fall through level geometry during the mission (Quarry Coup, Winery, Lydia DLC)
- Fixed that player can get stuck between level geometry (on Village map, in Dam map Safehouse)
- Fixed redundant extreme navigation on several places on Village and Dam maps
Balancing
- Fixed Herstal Voelpe Collimator unlock
- Fixed KT-R extended magazine unlock
- Fixed ES25 Silencer unlock
- Fixed ES25 Bipod unlock
- Increased ammunition for Sawn-off Shotgun
- Moved Sawn-off Shotgun from sidearm to secondary weapon category
UI
- Fixed inconsistent button icon for “docking laptop” action
- Fixed wrong legend icon for POI’s in map menu
- Minimap readability fixes
Mining Town
- Fixed exploit of respawning AI at POI by changing AI spawn rule
- Fixed issue that made player unable to tag 23S soldiers by using CCTV
- Improved skydome in the afternoon
- Fixed lighting in tunnels in Hotel area
- Fixed extreme navigation near the church, antenna area and dam transfer tunnel
- Fixed issue of destroyed lamps casting light in the safehouse
- Player is now able to go under AC system during Cut Off mission
Village
- Tweaked light brightness on village horizon
- Fixed incorrect animation for hanging on stone wall in several places
- Fixed that player can get stuck on lying tires at Burning Brides I mission area
- Fixed improper size of the axe head collectible
- Fixed broken shimmy lines on stairs model
- Fixed holes in geometry of destroyed church in the Awas Family mission area
- Fixed floating object in Lydia’s hotel room in Kozori
Dam
- Wolves on junkyard POI no longer spawn on game start
- Fixed wrong rotation of trash container that causes animation glitches when hiding
- Several performance fixes
- Fixed cloths on POI
- Fixed AI spawn distance in several outposts
- Minor graphical tweaks
- Fixed floating hooks above the road next to the “Butcher” POI
Missions
- Remains of the Day: Fixed church bells that were ringing during mission
- Awas Family: fixed exploit that allowed player to skip “Exfiltrate” objective after loading last checkpoint
- Quarry Coup: fixed incorrect hint display when player kills Madame Roux
- Bridge: Fixed mission AI zone de-spawn on mission completion or abort
- Slaughterhouse: Fixed misplaced mission marker when player speaks to prisoners during the mission
- Slaughterhouse: Fixed rare bugged mission objective in Slaughterhouse mission
- Black Widow: fixed that dead 23S retries detecting player repeatedly
- Get the Red: fixed that Lydia and Raquel VOs overlap while they escape the complex
- Clear Out: fixed inconsistent use of SFX for mission objective
- Burning Bridges II: fixed computer highlight in scout mode
- Loose Ends II: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing meeting location
- Loose Ends II: fixed objective update when entering armory through the roof
- Loose Ends III: fixed mission unlock notification
- Loose Ends III: fixed mission objective issue that caused “kill the target” objective to fail when player exfiltrated mission area
- Loose Ends IV: fixed doubled completion objective pop-up
- Loose Ends IV: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing location of Koba’s Body
- Loose Ends V: fixed wrong mission unlock notification
- Opium Wars I: fixed inconsistent spawn point when continuously reloading checkpoint
- Opium Wars I: fixes on interior lights
Lydia DLC
- Fixed issue that triggered restricted zone warning message when player uses drone within mission area
- Fixed issue with interrogation that doesn’t end with killing the victim
Localization
- Added Korean language support
- Improved naming convention [PL]
- Fixed several grammar issues [PL]
Other
- Numerous other improvements and tweaks not listed above
PC
Features
- Added Steam Cloud support – progress and savedata are kept in user storage now
- Added POI completion reward for Mining Town and Village
Code
- Fixed an issue that could cause the save files to become corrupted
- Fixed crash ‘job manager:Atomic counter underflow’
- Fixed crash during Party Crasher mission
- Fixed crash after attempt to open main menu
- Fixed freeze that occurred while changing the video settings
Animations
- Fixed animation bugs with Sawn-off Shotgun
Graphics
- Fixed Shadows cast by local lights
- Fixed invisible objects on lamps
- Fixed green channel flip in ddna textures on terrain
- Fixed incorrect collision on several building and objects
- Several objects LOD’s and settings tweaks
- Several extreme navigation improvements
- Added new proxy for glass
Gameplay
- Fixed the issue that could cause the player to fall through level geometry during the mission (Quarry Coup, Winery, Lydia DLC)
- Fixed that player can get stuck between level geometry (on Village map, in Dam map Safehouse)
- Fixed redundant extreme navigation on several places on Village and Dam maps
Balancing
- Fixed Herstal Voelpe Collimator unlock
- Fixed KT-R extended magazine unlock
- Fixed ES25 Silencer unlock
- Fixed ES25 Bipod unlock
- Increased ammunition for Sawn-off Shotgun
- Moved Sawn-off Shotgun from sidearm to secondary weapon category
UI
- Fixed inconsistent button icon for “docking laptop” action
- Fixed wrong legend icon for POI’s in map menu
- Minimap readability fixes
Mining Town
- Fixed exploit of respawning AI at POI by changing AI spawn rule
- Fixed issue that made player unable to tag 23S soldiers by using CCTV
- Improved skydome in the afternoon
- Fixed lighting in tunnels in Hotel area
- Fixed extreme navigation near the church, antenna area and dam transfer tunnel
- Fixed issue of destroyed lamps casting light in the safehouse
- Player is now able to go under AC system during Cut Off mission
Village
- Tweaked light brightness on village horizon
- Fixed incorrect animation for hanging on stone wall in several places
- Fixed that player can get stuck on lying tires at Burning Brides I mission area
- Fixed improper size of the axe head collectible
- Fixed broken shimmy lines on stairs model
- Fixed holes in geometry of destroyed church in the Awas Family mission area
- Fixed floating object in Lydia’s hotel room in Kozori
Dam
- Wolves on junkyard POI no longer spawn on game start
- Fixed wrong rotation of trash container that causes animation glitches when hiding
- Several performance fixes
- Fixed cloths on POI
- Fixed AI spawn distance in several outposts
- Minor graphical tweaks
- Fixed floating hooks above the road next to the “Butcher” POI
Missions
- Remains of the Day: Fixed church bells that were ringing during mission
- Awas Family: fixed exploit that allowed player to skip “Exfiltrate” objective after loading last checkpoint
- Quarry Coup: fixed incorrect hint display when player kills Madame Roux
- Bridge: Fixed mission AI zone de-spawn on mission completion or abort
- Slaughterhouse: Fixed misplaced mission marker when player speaks to prisoners during the mission
- Slaughterhouse: Fixed rare bugged mission objective in Slaughterhouse mission
- Black Widow: fixed that dead 23S retries detecting player repeatedly
- Get the Red: fixed that Lydia and Raquel VOs overlap while they escape the complex
- Clear Out: fixed inconsistent use of SFX for mission objective
- Burning Bridges II: fixed computer highlight in scout mode
- Loose Ends II: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing meeting location
- Loose Ends II: fixed objective update when entering armory through the roof
- Loose Ends III: fixed mission unlock notification
- Loose Ends III: fixed mission objective issue that caused “kill the target” objective to fail when player exfiltrated mission area
- Loose Ends IV: fixed doubled completion objective pop-up
- Loose Ends IV: fixed issue which caused the interrogations not providing location of Koba’s Body
- Loose Ends V: fixed wrong mission unlock notification
- Opium Wars I: fixed inconsistent spawn point when continuously reloading checkpoint
- Opium Wars I: fixes on interior lights
Lydia DLC
- Fixed issue that triggered restricted zone warning message when player uses drone within mission area
- Fixed issue with interrogation that doesn’t end with killing the victim
Localization
- Added KT-R silencer description to weapon cache
- Fixed hint description that is displayed after clearing all POIs
- Fixed Raquel’s name in main dialogues
- Improved naming convention [PL]
- Fixed several grammar issues [PL]
Other
- Numerous other improvements and tweaks not listed above
Join the conversation