Sniper Elite Dev's New Co-Op Shooter Is Set In 1930s, Features Supernatural Enemies

Ahead of E3 next week, developer Rebellion has announced a brand-new IP called Stranger Brigade. Put simply, it's a co-op shooter with supernatural enemies, but it's one that's also set in the rarely used setting of the 1930s.

"There are remote corners of the British Empire where the supernatural lurks and the shadows linger, where few dare go and fewer return," Rebellion said in a press release. "In Strange Brigade you'll encounter fantastic and forgotten civilizations shrouded in mystery, uncover treacherous tombs and test your wits against unfathomable foes."

There enemies are further described "mythological menaces" who have been summoned by a resurrected Egyptian witch queen (which sounds vaguely reminiscent of the new Mummy movie). Players take part in a "rip-roaring, third-person 1930s adventure full of peril, mystery, and derring-do" while playing as one of four characters. Each character has their own weapons, tactics, and supernatural powers, although none of these were explained in any detail.

Stranger Brigade supports four-player co-op and is "coming soon" to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out the first trailer above and screenshot below. You can expect to hear more about the game at E3 next week.