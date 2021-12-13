Sniper Elite 5 Takes The War To France, Launching In 2022

Developer Rebellion Entertainment has revealed Sniper Elite 5, the next chapter in its World War 2 marksmanship series. Once again starring sniper Karl Fairburne--who's now sporting a trendy tactical turtleneck--Sniper Elite 5 moves the action from the Italian front to behind enemy lines in France circa 1944. Fairburne has been tasked with investigating and destroying Operation Kraken, a secret Nazi project that threatens to end the war before the Allies can even invade Europe.

In typical Sniper Elite style, this means that you can expect a lot of Nazi heads and various other vital organs to be gruesomely shredded, with the game regularly slowing down to provide a kill-cam view inside of every unlucky soldier that walks into Fairburne's line of sight.

According to Rebellion, some of the new features of Sniper Elite 5 include real-world locations from France in 1944, a new traversal system that includes ziplines and shimmying along edges, and new multiplayer options. You'll be able to play the game in co-op with a friend, which allows a team to share ammo and items, give orders, and heal each other. On a more adversarial note, you can invade another player’s campaign as an Axis sniper for a game of cat and mouse.

Competitive multiplayer returns, with Sniper Elite 5 featuring 16-player battles and a Survival mode that sees just how long you and three other players can survive against endless hordes of Nazi troopers. Think Doom Eternal's Horde mode, to get an idea of what to expect.

Sniper Elite 5 will release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will also be available through Xbox Game Pass on day one.