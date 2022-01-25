Sniper Elite 5 "Invasion" Mode Has Another Player Enter Your Game To Kill You

Developer Rebellion has published a new cinematic trailer for Sniper Elite 5 and shared new details on a multiplayer mode that lets players invade others' games to try to take them out.

The new mode is appropriately titled "Invasion." Players can drop into another person's campaign and become an Axis sniper trying to hunt them down. "The invading Axis Sniper will have the sole aim to eliminate the player while the Allied Sniper will gain an extra objective: take out the invader," reads a line from its description. It sounds reminiscent of Deathloop's PvP.

Invasion mode is also supported in co-op, so multiple players can work together to try to take out the Axis sniper before they succeed. Axis snipers who successfully take down their targets will get bonuses, including weapons, items, and skins, while Allied snipers who take out the Axis enemy will get bonuses, too.

Rebellion's Chris Kingsley said in a statement, "A human controlled invader can act in ways that are so diverse and unpredictable, which adds to the challenge and ramps up the tension even further. The player will be informed that an invading Axis Sniper has joined their game and from that point on it becomes an extremely intense, high stakes game of cat and mouse."

The Axis player can use AI soldiers to help find the Allied sniper by tagging the AI character with "Eagle Eyes." This in turn shows the Axis sniper the last known location of the human Allied sniper on the map. The Axis player can also give orders to AI soldiers to "Stay Sharp," which buffs their awareness readings.

Allied snipers, meanwhile, can tap into "invasion phones" on the map to see the last location of the invading Axis sniper. The phones can be booby trapped, and using them too many times will reveal their own location to the Axis sniper.

For those who don't want to be invaded, they can turn Invasion mode off. But just having it turned on gives you increased XP payouts.

Sniper Elite 5 launches later this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is included with Xbox Game Pass on day one.