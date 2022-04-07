The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Sniper Elite 5 Gets Huge Preorder Discount Ahead Of May Launch
Both the standard and Deluxe versions of Sniper Elite 5 are getting big price cuts today.
Sniper Elite 5 doesn't launch until May 26, but Fanatical is already giving you a way to snag the game at a discount. Swing by its store page today, and you can preorder the upcoming title for just $38, down from $50. Your reservation also comes with a bit of exclusive DLC and a 5% off coupon for your next purchase.
Sniper Elite 5
$38 (was $50)
Fanatical's preorder offer applies to the Steam version of Sniper Elite 5. Both the standard and Deluxe editions are on sale, with the standard edition seeing a $12 discount and the Deluxe edition getting a $19 discount. Both come with the base game, a 5% off coupon, and the Wolf Mountain Mission DLC, while the Deluxe bundle includes the Season Pass and exclusive P.1938 Suppressed Pistol and Mission. These are the best prices we've seen for Sniper Elite 5 ahead of its May launch.
Sniper Elite 5 takes place in 1944 and sees you following the story of Karl Fairburne--a US Ranger that uncovers a shocking project that could spell disaster for the Allies. You'll trek across real-world locations that have been painstakingly recreated to offer an authentic experience, before taking aim at your enemies using the high-end sniping mechanics the series has become known for. Sniper Elite 5 also features a robust cooperative and PvP mode, which allows you to invade other players' games and put an end to their mission.
