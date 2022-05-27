Sniper Elite 5 Developer Comments On Game's Removal From The Epic Games Store

The game is still available to purchase on Steam.

By on

Comments

Sniper Elite 5 developer Rebellion has issued a statement the sudden and mysterious removal of the game from the Epic Games Store on PC. It was originally supposed to launch on the platform alongside the other announced ones.

In a statement to VCG, Rebellion said, "Due to circumstances beyond our control Sniper Elite 5 was not available on the Epic Store at launch but will be released on that platform in the future. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Click To Unmute
  1. Every Game Delayed in 2022 So Far
  2. Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Duality Dungeon Trailer
  3. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Teaser
  4. NES & Super NES - May 2022 Game Updates - Nintendo Switch Online
  5. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - Leicester Alliance Trailer
  6. Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion | Announcement Trailer
  7. PlayStation State Of Play Announced Ahead of Summer Games Fest | GameSpot News
  8. Dislyte - Esper Profile: Laura (Neith)
  9. Honkai: Star Rail - Serval Trailer - "The Cusp of Ignition!"
  10. Mario Strikers: Battle League - Opening Movie
  11. PUBG MOBILE | EVANGELION Core Circle Mode Trailer
  12. Mario Strikers: Battle League Preview

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Sniper Elite 5 Video Review

Sniper Elite 5 was previously available for preorder on the Epic Games Store, but before the game's release, it was pulled from the storefront, and refunds were issued. On Rebellion's official website, the studio provided a direct link to Epic's contact page in the case some players didn't receive their refunds.

Now, Sniper Elite 5's listing on the Epic Games Store simply says, "coming soon." The game launched on May 26 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Rebellion's website also states that there are no concrete plans for a Nintendo Switch at the moment.

In our Sniper Elite 5 review, we said, "Fairburne isn't the most graceful protagonist, either, but these shortcomings aren't damaging enough to seriously dampen the glee that comes from shooting Nazis in the face from 300 yards away. When it comes to long-range combat, Sniper Elite 5 has mastered the craft."

George Yang on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Sniper Elite 5
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)