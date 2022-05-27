Sniper Elite 5 Developer Comments On Game's Removal From The Epic Games Store

Sniper Elite 5 developer Rebellion has issued a statement the sudden and mysterious removal of the game from the Epic Games Store on PC. It was originally supposed to launch on the platform alongside the other announced ones.

In a statement to VCG, Rebellion said, "Due to circumstances beyond our control Sniper Elite 5 was not available on the Epic Store at launch but will be released on that platform in the future. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Sniper Elite 5 was previously available for preorder on the Epic Games Store, but before the game's release, it was pulled from the storefront, and refunds were issued. On Rebellion's official website, the studio provided a direct link to Epic's contact page in the case some players didn't receive their refunds.

Now, Sniper Elite 5's listing on the Epic Games Store simply says, "coming soon." The game launched on May 26 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Rebellion's website also states that there are no concrete plans for a Nintendo Switch at the moment.

In our Sniper Elite 5 review, we said, "Fairburne isn't the most graceful protagonist, either, but these shortcomings aren't damaging enough to seriously dampen the glee that comes from shooting Nazis in the face from 300 yards away. When it comes to long-range combat, Sniper Elite 5 has mastered the craft."