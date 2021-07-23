Sniper Elite 4 PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Update Out Now

Rebellion's Sniper Elite 4 has received a free new-gen update on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which adds a number of visual upgrades to the World War 2 action game. The game runs at 4K and 60 frames per second after the update has been applied, while loading times have been improved dramatically according to Rebellion. The update will also be available on Xbox Series S, although Rebellion didn't mention anything specific regarding that platform.

If it is similar to how Zombie Army 4 brought its last-gen versions up to speed for the current PlayStation and Xbox Series consoles, the Series S version will likely keep its resolution of 1080p while gaining the 60fps upgrade and quicker loading times.

You can see the changes for yourself in the trailer below, which features plenty of Sniper Elite's trademark gore.

In case you missed it the first time, Sniper Elite 4 was originally released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2017, with Switch and Stadia ports arriving in November 2020. Taking place on the Italian peninsula, the sequel once again starred elite marksman Karl Fairburne as he was tasked with dismantling the Axis forces so that Operation Overlord could proceed.

While Rebellion has worked on Strange Brigade and Zombie Army 4 in the years since Sniper Elite 4 was released, a new entry in the series was released on July 8 in the form of Sniper Elite VR for PSVR and Oculus devices.

Unlike the main series of games that stars Fairburne behind the sniper's scope, Sniper Elite VR has players step into the boots of an Italian partisan who fights back against dictator Benito Mussolini's fascist regime.