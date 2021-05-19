SNES Controllers Back In Stock For Switch Online Members

Wireless Super Nintendo Entertainment System controllers are back in stock right now for Nintendo Switch Online members. You can currently get one through Nintendo's website for $30 USD. Stock is expected to go quickly, so if you're interested, you may want to act fast.

The bundle comes with one controller and a USB cable. You can recharge it with the bundled cable or with the Switch's AC adapter. As mentioned, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member to buy the controller and must log in on the site to confirm your details.

Wireless Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ Controllers are available to purchase for paid #NintendoSwitchOnline members (while supplies last). https://t.co/a81TYDbVwg pic.twitter.com/dov9n8ebft — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 19, 2021

There is a limit of four per Nintendo Account, and you can't buy them if you're on a Switch Online free trial. It only works for paying members.

Additionally, this offer is only available in the US and Canada. The SNES and NES libraries for Nintendo Switch Online members is set to grow on May 26--check out the new titles here.

In other Switch news, the console finally now has a calculator app--and it only costs $10.

