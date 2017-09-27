SNES Classic/Mini Edition Review Roundup

The much-anticipated follow-up to last year's NES Classic Edition, the SNES Classic Edition (or Mini for those in Europe and Australia), is nearly here. With its release almost upon us, the first reviews have gone live for the retro console.

The SNES Classic Edition comes with 21 games pre-installed on it, including a legitimately impressive array of titles ranging from Final Fantasy III to Super Mario World. Most notably, it also includes Star Fox 2, a game which was completed but never officially released publicly.

Pre-orders for the SNES Classic have been hard to come by, as was to be expected given the supply issues with the NES Classic. Despite that, Nintendo insists you shouldn't spend more than retail price for one; the company recently announced plans to extend SNES Classic supply into 2018, so it sounds as if you will have the chance to get one, provided you're patient.

Below, we've compiled a selection of SNES Classic reviews from around the internet. We already knew the game lineup was strong, and it appears the hardware itself is not a letdown, even if it is missing something like a Home button on the controller.

System: SNES Classic Edition

SNES Classic Edition Developer: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: September 29

September 29 Price: $80/£70/AU$120

GameSpot

"We're aware that there are so many ways to play these games and we've had several versions of them through the years. But to have this lineup of iconic games in one place, in an easy, accessible, and convenient fashion makes the SNES Classic worth seeking out. If Nintendo's looking to capitalize on 16-bit nostalgia, I'd say it did a damn fine job." -- Michael Higham [Full review]

CNET

"With such an impressive lineup of SNES titles, the Classic is a no-brainer recommendation for anyone who had an SNES growing up or missed out on it altogether. It's also a really convenient way to introduce a younger generation to an era of gaming that existed before their time." -- Jeff Bakalar [Full review]

Engadget

"If Nintendo were to offer even 10 of these games in an $80 bundle for the Switch, I'd recommend you pick them up. Sure, the micro-console format here is less convenient than that, but you're still getting great games and a cute piece of memorabilia as well. If you're familiar with the console and the games on offer here, then this review is kind of pointless. Nostalgia sells, and if you want the SNES Classic, you're going to buy one, regardless of what anyone says." -- Aaron Souppouris [Full review]

Kotaku

"The SNES Classic does everything it promises to do. It runs some great games and helpfully makes them a little easier to play with those save states and rewind function. The lack of a home button on the controller is frustrating, and you'll probably want to snag a longer HDMI cable if you don't want to have to get up to swap games, but this is a great piece of hardware. As both a collector's item and a regular addition to anyone's gaming rotation, it is superb." -- Jason Schreier [Full review]

IGN

"It remains an absolute joy to play the vast majority of this selection of the SNES Classic's excellent library, whether for the first or fiftieth time. I've had a blast with it and intend to continue revisiting beloved hallmarks like Super Mario World while also diving into classics I missed, like Earthbound. I wish Nintendo had taken more lessons from the faults of last year's NES Classic and added more modern conveniences to the hardware. Aside from the slightly increased but still limiting controller cord length, few of the NES Classic's issues were addressed. But the tiny, delightfully detailed console makes it quick and easy to have an authentic '90s Nintendo experience with some of the greatest games of that era." -- Jonathon Dornbush [Full review]

Game Informer

"Baffling and frustrating issues still persist, especially with regards to how poorly the device aligns with modern entertainment setups. Short cords and the lack of a menu-screen shortcut are disappointing, and you shouldn't have to purchase additional accessories to work around them (though you can). But do these problems make the SNES Classic Edition a waste of time or money? Not at all. In fact, I'm looking forward to spending even more time with this fantastic library of games. The framework surrounding these classics leaves a lot to be desired, but you shouldn't pass on the opportunity to have so many amazing games at your fingertips." -- Joe Juba [Full review]

Nintendo Life

"The fact that this machine is also the first place you'll officially be able to play Star Fox 2 is the icing on the cake. While the famously canned 3D epic would arguably made more of an impact back in the mid-'90s, its open-ended structure and slew of interesting gameplay ideas--some of which have been appropriated by subsequent sequels--makes it fascinating from both a historical and gameplay perspective; we dare say that for many Nintendo fans, it's worth the price of admission alone just to play it. Even if you have no interest in Star Fox 2's place in Nintendo's history, the SNES Classic is a wonderful little console which deserves to find its way beneath your TV, alongside the equally likable NES Classic--assuming Nintendo keeps its word and creates enough units to satisfy demand, of course." -- Damien McFerran [Full review]