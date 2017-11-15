SNES Classic Will Be Back In Stock At Walmart Today

You'll have at least three chances to get the hard-to-find system this week.

Last updated by on

12 Comments
SNES Classic Edition Review
  1. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  2. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  3. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  4. Call Of Duty: WW2 - Why Does The M1 Garand Ping?
  5. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TV Spot 4
  6. Deadpool 2 - Teaser Trailer
  7. Final Thoughts on Star Wars Battlefront 2 - The Lobby
  8. Justice League Review: Should You See It?
  9. Rocket League On Switch Video Review
  10. Injustice 2 - Hellboy's Intro Quotes With Every Character
  11. Batman: Gotham By Gaslight Trailer
  12. GS News Update: Four More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Now Available
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: SNES Classic Edition Review

Having trouble finding a SNES Classic? Retailer Walmart has announced that the mini console will be in stock this today, Thursday, and Friday, November 15-17. Units will be available starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET each day, which means you have three chances.

There is a limit of one per customer, and Walmart says supply is going to be "limited." It appears the units will be available on Walmart's website, though it remains to be seen if there will be units available in-store as well.

The $80 SNES Classic launched at the very end of September and sold 2 million units right away. Sales in the US were so strong they outpaced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One despite only being on sale for two days in September. The system comes with 21 games, including Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, as well as the previously unreleased Star Fox 2.

The SNES Classic followed the NES Classic from 2016. That system was also uber-popular, and demand far outstripped supply. Thankfully, Nintendo is bringing the system back in 2018 for a second run. It may not be the last retro console that Nintendo puts out, as Nintendo trademark filing suggested that an N64 Classic was on the way.

Filed under:
Nintendo
Gametech

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (12)
    Join the conversation
    There are 12 comments about this story
    Load Comments (12)