SNES Classic Video Shows Off The UI, Menus, And More

In just over a month, the SNES Classic Edition will be out. GameSpot recently had a chance to play the highly anticipated mini retro console, and we've put together a video that shows off the system's UI, menu features, and a lot of its games.

Check out the video embedded above. Be sure to come back later for a follow-up video dedicated to the previously unreleased Star Fox 2, which is included in the package. In other video news, Nintendo itself put out a '90s-inspired video for the console that shows off the games and the Rewind feature--watch it here.

Pre-orders for SNES Classic opened this week at some stores, including Amazon and Best Buy, but they sold out quickly. GameStop, Walmart, Target, and Toys R Us are all slated to offer pre-orders for the system, but haven't starting offering them yet. Nintendo has promised it will offer far more units than it did last year, when it launched the frustratingly-hard-to-find NES Classic.

The SNES Classic will cost $80, and it officially launches on September 29. It includes 21 games, including the above-mentioned Star Fox 2, along with classics like Donkey Kong Country, EarthBound, Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Mario Kart. You can check out GameSpot's roundup of all 21 games right here.

For more on the console, you can get the latest need-to-know details in our constantly updated guide on how and where to pre-order the SNES Classic.