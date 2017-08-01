SNES Classic Pre-orders In The US Coming This Month

Following a false start at Walmart, Nintendo has announced that SNES Classic Edition pre-orders will be available in the United States in August, ahead of the system's September 29 launch. The company has also again suggested it will offer an ample number of systems following the supply issues with last year's NES Classic Edition.

In a post on its Facebook page today, Nintendo said, "We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, and can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month." It did not offer a more specific date than that, nor did it say which stores would be offering pre-orders. Individual retailers may share their plans in the weeks ahead; we'll continue to monitor and track how to pre-order a SNES Classic Edition as more details are shared.

There have been concerns that, in light of how difficult the NES Classic Edition was to find, the SNES Classic Edition will face a similar situation. Nintendo again tried to alleviate these worries, stating, "A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year." Nintendo previously said its current plan is to only offer the system during 2017, adding that it will offer far more SNES Classic Edition units than it did with the NES model.

The SNES Classic Edition includes 21 of the Super Nintendo's best games, as well as one--Star Fox 2--that was never publicly released. Pre-orders have been offered in the UK already, but until now there had been no word on when those would launch in the US. Without warning, the system appeared recently on Walmart's website, only for those pre-orders to end up canceled.