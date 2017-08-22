SNES Classic Pre-Orders Available In-Store At GameStop

Numerous retailers in the United States have brought their SNES Classic Edition pre-orders online today, only for them to sell out right away. GameStop is among those offering pre-orders right now, but you may have to head into a store to secure one.

As of this writing, GameStop's website is completely offline, no doubt as it's hammered by people refreshing in the hopes of pre-ordering a system. (As pictured below, it's now redirecting visitors to the website of ThinkGeek, which GameStop owns, and not offering any easy way to refresh GameStop's homepage.) But it's also announced on Twitter that it will be taking orders in its physical stores. Given the limited quantities that are sure to be available, however, you still may not have any luck that way. Several stores we checked with were unsure of how many units they would receive and, as a result, said they were not yet taking pre-orders.

GameStop.com is down

Both Best Buy and Amazon brought SNES Classic pre-orders online overnight--and despite the hour, they sold out quickly. Walmart and Target followed during the day today, and those have also disappeared. Toys R Us is also expected to offer pre-orders at some point, possibly in the near future.

We'll continue to update out SNES Classic pre-order guide with the latest details on availability. It's unclear if additional pre-orders will be offered from these retailers before launch on September 29. Nintendo has said it will only offer the system during 2017, but it claims it will offer far more units than it did of the hard-to-find NES Classic Edition.

The SNES Classic consists of 21 games, including the never-released Star Fox 2. It also has a newly revealed Rewind feature that allows you to replay a portion of a game. We got our hands on one recently and were sure to compare its size with the original SNES and a banana, among other things.