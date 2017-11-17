SNES Classic In Stock Again Today At Walmart, Here's When

Having trouble finding a SNES Classic? Retailer Walmart has announced that the mini console will be in stock this week, November 15-17. Units will be available starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET each day, which means you have a total of three chances to purchase one. [Update: It's Friday, making today the last of the three confirmed allotments of SNES Classic Editions that Walmart will sell. Systems went quickly during the first two sales, and demand for the system remains high, so you'll need to be fast if you want one.]

There is a limit of one per customer, and Walmart says supply is going to be "limited." It appears the units will be available on Walmart's website, though it remains to be seen if there will be units available in-store as well.

The $80 SNES Classic launched at the very end of September and sold 2 million units right away. Sales in the US were so strong they outpaced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One despite only being on sale for two days in September. The system comes with 21 games, including Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, as well as the previously unreleased Star Fox 2.

The SNES Classic followed the NES Classic from 2016. That system was also uber-popular, and demand far outstripped supply. Thankfully, Nintendo is bringing the system back in 2018 for a second run. It may not be the last retro console that Nintendo puts out, as Nintendo trademark filing suggested that an N64 Classic was on the way.

Nintendo
news@gamespot.com

