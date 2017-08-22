SNES Classic Edition Includes A Rewind Feature

The NES Classic Edition featured the ability to suspend and resume a game from any point, essentially working like an extremely flexible save system. For the SNES Classic Edition, Nintendo has expanded on this with a new Rewind feature.

Put simply, this allows you to load up a suspended save and rewatch a period of gameplay--ranging up to several minutes, depending on the genre. While doing so, you're free to jump back in and pick up the action from any point in the clip. This could prove to be handy for mastering certain sections of games or trying out a different approach.

The system saving these replays serves another purpose. A screensaver kicks in when the system is left idle for long enough, and rather than a generic screen of some sort, it will instead show your gameplay footage on-screen.

From the system's main menu, you're able to choose from three different display options for games--one that applies a CRT filter with scanlines, one that displays the game in a 4:3 aspect ratio, and a third that displays a pixel-perfect version. You're also free to choose from a variety of frames to fill in the surrounding areas of the screen. You can see these options in the gallery above.

The SNES Classic Edition launches on September 29 and comes with 21 games, including the never-released Star Fox 2. Pre-orders in the US have not gone live yet but are expected to be available at some point in August. You can find out where and when you can pre-order a SNES Classic Edition in our guide.